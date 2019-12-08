Le cause di Euromaidan ed il futuro dell’Ucraina - IX parte

Continua dalla ottava parte.

4. Considerazioni conclusive

In definitiva, la de-nazionalizzazione dell’Ucraina ha sicuramente avuto un ruolo nel consolidare i gruppi di estrema destra e le loro sezioni paramilitari. Probabilmente, il dissenso di una parte dell’elettorato moderato per lo scarso nazionalismo di Yanukovych non sarebbe bastato da solo per dar il via ad Euromaidan. Senza il rifiuto di firmare l’Accordo di Associazione – che fu la goccia che fece traboccare il vaso – gli studenti non sarebbero mai scesi in piazza contro il governo. Se prima non vi fosse stata l’ostilità di un’ampia base sociale alla politica di Yanukovych la mobilitazione dei gruppi di estrema destra non sarebbe bastata da sola a rovesciare il governo. A ciò va aggiunto che le potenze occidentali – specie gli Stati Uniti – nutrono da decenni interessi per l’Ucraina. In diversi modi le agenzie “per la promozione della democrazia” direte da Washington hanno lavorato per instaurare i presupposti di una massiccia mobilitazione popolare. Tuttavia, senza tenere in conto delle modalità in cui l’Ucraina è stata imbrigliata nella rete del capitalismo globale la comprensione di Euromaidan rimane parziale. Senza un’economia cronicamente inefficiente ed estremamente dipendente dal commercio internazionale non sarebbe stato possibile, per gli attori esterni, sfruttare le fratture socio-culturali esistenti nel paese. Al momento giusto i gruppi e gli individui sostenuti dall’esterno non hanno fatto mancare il proprio contributo decisivo nella destabilizzazione del governo eletto e nella reazione all’insurrezione.

Euromaidan e le sue conseguenze per l’Ucraina recano con sé diverse lezioni sul futuro dell’Europa Orientale e non solo. In primis, l’estensione dell’omogeneizzazione prodotta dalla globalizzazione economica è stata sopravvalutata. Le fratture sociali restano un elemento essenziale della politica odierna ed il successo della “politica identitaria” è un sintomo del fallimento del neoliberismo post-1974. Secondariamente, per quanto radicata sia la tendenza a considerare lo Stato-nazione territoriale quale soggetto e scala di analisi degli studi storico-sociali l’approccio stato-centrico è spesso insufficiente. Riscoprire una prospettiva di classe le questioni del nostro tempo può, come il tema della “moldavizzazione” dimostra, arricchire un’analisi che sarebbe incompleta e non esaustiva.

Il futuro dell’Ucraina, però, non è solo nelle mani dei decisori politici a Kiev, Mosca, Bruxelles, Berlino e nelle altre capitali europei. Il destino della popolazione ucraina dipende dal popolo ucraino che rischia di essere sacrificato agli interessi di un gruppo ristretto di oligarchi e capi d’azienda.

Fine

